Louis Munteanu News: Starts versus Orlando
Munteanu (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's meeting with Orlando City.
Munteanu is ready to play following a two-game absence, gaining increased value as he makes his first start of the season in Tai Baribo's (thigh) place. Over his previous five appearances off the bench, Munteanu tallied seven shots (zero on goal) and six crosses (one accurate) across 120 minutes of play.
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