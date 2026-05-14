Louis Oppie News: Fit for finale

Oppie (illness) is fit and an option heading into Saturday's match against Wolfsburg, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "Louis was slightly beaten, he had signaled problems during the game in Leipzig. He was fit again after two days."

Oppie is heading into the season finale fit once again after some issues last week, having recovered from an illness. This will give the club some more coverage on the flanks if needed, as he mainly serves in a rotational role despite his starting role in the last contest. That said, he has recorded 16 starts in 22 appearances this season, earning one goal and two clean sheets.