Louis Oppie News: Transfers to St. Pauli

Oppie has been transferred to St. Pauli, joining from Arminia Bielefeld, his new club announced. "Louis played an important role in a very successful Arminia team last season. By signing him, we have a very promising option on the defensive left wing. He is very bold and attacking, and therefore has exactly the profile we were looking for in our squad," Sporting Director Andreas Bornemann said.

Oppie previously played for Hertha BSC and Hertha Zehlendorf during his youth career before joining the Hannover 96 academy. From Hannover, he moved to Arminia Bielefeld, where he played 71 games and helped the club earn promotion to the 2. Bundesliga last season. Oppie scored seven goals and provided 11 assists last season and will be a strong addition to the frontline of St. Pauli heading into the 2025/26 campaign.