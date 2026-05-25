Loum Tchaouna News: Assists in finale
Tchaouna assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.
Tchaouna help give Burnley's lone goal Sunday to give them the draw. His time in the PL comes to an end, having recorded 14 starts in 29 appearances. In that span, the midfielder scored two goal with an assist, sending 34 crosses while creating 13 chances.
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