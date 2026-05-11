Loum Tchaouna headshot

Loum Tchaouna News: Productive in Sunday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Tchaouna generated three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Tchaouna had a productive outing Sunday, highlighted by his three shots and two chances created. He also recorded a season-high five crosses, two of which were accurate. On the defensive end he won two tackles and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Loum Tchaouna
Burnley
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