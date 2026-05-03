Loum Tchaouna headshot

Loum Tchaouna News: Scores in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Tchaouna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Tchaouna scored in Friday's loss, a strike in the 71st minute assisted by Jaidon Anthony which cut the deficit to 3-1. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come against Leeds. He also created one chance and recorded three accurate crosses as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.

Loum Tchaouna
Burnley
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