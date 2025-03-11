Loum Tchaouna News: Starts up top
Tchaouna recorded two shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.
Tchaouna got the start at striker during Monday's draw and had a quiet day for the most part, taking a pair of shots and putting one of them on target. It was a tough match for the striker who just seemed off the pace throughout. In the end he was brought off at half time after an unimpressive performance.
