Lovro Majer Injury: Back in team training

Majer (ankle) has been back in team training Friday, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in a press conference. "It's nice, though, that Lovro was back on the pitch today and trained with the team."

Majer was spotted back in team training on Friday after recovering from an ankle injury. This is positive news for the team, as he was initially expected to be out for the season, and it could signal that he may return to the squad before the end of the season.