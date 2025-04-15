Lovro Majer Injury: Completes team training

Majer (ankle) has returned to team training, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Majer is seeing yet another positive update following his operation, as he is now training again. That said, he is nearing a return, with the midfielder being announced last week to be nearing a return to the group. That said, a return against Mainz on Saturday is possible, although the contest after that against Freiburg on April 26 seems more likely.