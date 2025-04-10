Fantasy Soccer
Lovro Majer headshot

Lovro Majer Injury: Likely back available next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Majer (ankle) will hopefully be fully integrated to the team next week, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.

Majer has returned to training and is expected to be fully integrated with the squad next week after recovering from his ankle injury. He will likely build his fitness gradually before competing for a starting role again for the remainder of the season.

