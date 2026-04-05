Lovro Majer News: Ban over
Majer is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Majer is no longer banned after a fifth yellow card this season, returning after a game out. With 16 starts in 24 appearances this season, he will look to return to a starting role, although he has not started in the past three games he has been an option for.
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