Lovro Majer News: First assist of season

Majer had an assist while taking one shot (on goal), crossing six times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim.

Majer entered the match at halftime and set up Jonas Wind in the 81st minute for Wolfsburg's second goal while leading the team with six crosses. The assist was the first of the season for Majer as he's combined for four chances created and 11 crosses in his last four appearances since returning from injury.