Lovro Majer News: Will miss one game
Majer will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.
Majer picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Leverkusen after the international break. The midfielder has been only a bench option since the recent arrival of new coach Dieter Hecking, therefore his absence won't impact the starting XI.
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