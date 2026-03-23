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Lovro Majer News: Will miss one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Majer will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Majer picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Leverkusen after the international break. The midfielder has been only a bench option since the recent arrival of new coach Dieter Hecking, therefore his absence won't impact the starting XI.

Lovro Majer
VfL Wolfsburg
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