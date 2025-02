Luan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 5-0 win against Queretaro.

The center-back broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a finish from close range following a set-up from Hector Herrera. Luan has been linked with an exit from Toluca, but it seems the defender will stay with the club for, at least, the Clausura campaign.