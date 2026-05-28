Luc De Fougerolles Injury: Out of concussion protocol

De Fougerolles (concussion) is no longer in concussion protocol, and his fitness is expected to be assessed Thursday, Matthew Scianitti of TSN Sports reports.

De Fougerolles will continue to work on recovering physical form after coming off injured in his last club game on May 17. The young defender should be able to train in upcoming days alongside the rest of the Canadian squad ahead of the World Cup. While he's not expected to start, he could add depth for a national team that is slowly recovering injured players and could have all of De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Moise Bombito (leg) and Joel Waterman available in the group stage matches.