Luc De Fougerolles Injury: Questionable for World Cup

De Fougerolles (lower body) was forced off in the 62nd minute of Dender's 3-2 loss on Sunday after appearing to pick up another lower body issue, adding to growing injury concerns surrounding Canada's defensive unit ahead of the World Cup, according to Canadian Soccer Daily.

De Fougerolles had already missed time earlier this spring with an ankle problem that limited his involvement in Canada's World Cup buildup matches against Iceland and Tunisia, making this latest setback particularly worrying. The 20-year-old center-back had emerged as one of Canada's most promising young defenders this season, and his potential absence would be another significant blow for coach Jesse Marsch, who is already dealing with a badly depleted back line heading into the tournament. Canada opens the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12, leaving just 27 days to assess the full extent of the issue.