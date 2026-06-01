Luc De Fougerolles News: Plays one hour Monday

De Fougerolles (concussion) played 59 minutes in Monday's 2-0 friendly victory over Uzbekistan, confirming he has fully cleared concussion protocol and is fit for Canada's World Cup campaign.

De Fougerolles had been working through concussion protocol after coming off injured in his final club match on May 17, making his extended run-out against Uzbekistan a significant relief for coach Jesse Marsch. The young defender adds useful depth to a Canadian back line that is steadily recovering its injured players ahead of the June 12 World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.