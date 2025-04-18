Luca Bombino Injury: Aiming return next week
Bombino (lower body) participated in part of training on Thursday but is aiming for a return against Salt Lake next Saturday, coach Mikey Varas told the media, per SanDiego Futbol.
Bombino is progressing well in his recovery from a lower body injury which caused him to miss the last two games. He participated in part of training on Thursday and is targeting a return next week. He did not appear in their last match but has already started twice this season and could be back in the mix soon.
