Luca Bombino headshot

Luca Bombino Injury: Aiming return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Bombino (lower body) participated in part of training on Thursday but is aiming for a return against Salt Lake next Saturday, coach Mikey Varas told the media, per SanDiego Futbol.

Bombino is progressing well in his recovery from a lower body injury which caused him to miss the last two games. He participated in part of training on Thursday and is targeting a return next week. He did not appear in their last match but has already started twice this season and could be back in the mix soon.

Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
