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Luca Bombino Injury: Out with lower body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Bombino is not an option for upcoming action due to a lower body injury.

Bombino's absence will be felt, as he had been starting regularly before the injury. With the extent of the issue unknown, the defender could be forced to miss a few matches in future weeks.

Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
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