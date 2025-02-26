Luca Bombino News: Joins San Diego on loan

Bombino has joined San Diego on loan from LAFC until the end of the season with a permanent transfer option, his parent club announced.

Bombino is a former LAFC Academy player who signed a Homegrown contract with LAFC on Sep. 13, 2024. He joined the academy at the U-12 level in 2018 from FC Valencia and later played for the U-17 team before signing with LAFC2 of MLS NEXT Pro in 2023. Bombino has also been a key member of the United States U-20 national team, helping them reach the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship final.