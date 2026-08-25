Luca Bombino News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Bombino had one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids.
Bombino kept his third clean sheet of the season Saturday, helping hold Colorado to just two shots on target through the full 90 minutes. He contributed two tackles two interceptions and two clearances on the defensive end. He also produced on the attack, putting one shot on target and creating one chance.
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