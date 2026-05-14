Luca Bombino News: Provides first assist of season

Bombino had an assist with his lone chance created while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing twice inaccurately during Wednesday's 5-0 win over Austin.

Bombino set up Marcus Ingvartsen in the 89th minute assisting San Diego's fourth goal. The assist was the first this season for Bombino as he's combined for three chances created, eight crosses and seven clearances over his last three starts since returning from a three match absence due to a lower body injury.