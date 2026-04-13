Luca Bombino headshot

Luca Bombino News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bombino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Minnesota United.

Since extending with San Diego, Bombino has regularly started for the team, with his next seven appearances featuring 14 crosses (seven accurate), 14 clearances and five interceptions. As for the goal, it marks Bombino's first this season and second with San Diego.

Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
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