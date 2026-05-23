Luca Bombino News: Sent off versus Whitecaps

Bombino received a red card as a substitute during Saturday's game against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Bombino committed a foul that led to his second yellow card of the game after 72 minutes of play. This event makes the left-back ineligible for the July 22 meeting with Colorado, and he may then return to face FC Dallas. Kieran Sargeant, who got the start in the last game, should be the first option to feature in Bombino's absence.