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Luca Bombino News: Starts versus LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Bombino (lower body) is in the starting XI for Saturday's game against Los Angeles FC.

Bombino rejoined the squad for the week 11 match after being sidelined since April 12 due to the injury. The full-back, who has featured on both flanks this year, achieved his first direct contribution of the season with his goal against Minnesota United the last time he played. However, he should be more reliable in defensive duties against most opposition. His return to the lineup will push Ian Pilcher to a substitute role.

Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
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