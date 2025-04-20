Luca Caldirola News: Busy in Napoli contest
Caldirola had one tackle (zero won), six clearances, one block and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Napoli.
Caldirola drew his first start in months as Armando Izzo and Danilo D'Ambrosio were both out due to thigh problems in this one and, while he had a decent shift overall, he lost Scott McTominay on the game-winning goal. He has recorded two tackles (one won), three interceptions, eight clearances and three blocks in the last three rounds.
