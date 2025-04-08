Fantasy Soccer
Luca Caldirola News: Creates one chance in Como clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Caldirola (undisclosed) had one clearance and one key pass and drew one foul in 34 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Caldirola was inserted in the second time to try to contain Como, which were already leading by two goals at that point. If he stays healthy, he could capture a regular role at Pedro Pereira's expense, especially if Andrea Carboni (thigh) continues to stay out.

