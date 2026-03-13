Luca de la Torre Injury: Out Saturday
De la Torre is not an option for Saturday's game versus Inter Miami due to a head injury, the league reported Friday.
De la Torre delivered an assist over three appearances (two starts) for Charlotte before picking up this blow. He'll consequently be sidelined for an unknown period, with Brandt Bronico and Ashley Westwood playing bigger roles in the meantime.
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