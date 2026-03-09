Luca de la Torre News: Assists as substitute

de la Torre assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Austin FC.

de la Torre replaced Brandt Bronico in the midfield in the 69th minute and set up Pep Biel for his second in the 93rd minute. de la Torre recorded 18 passes and also won a duel. This was his first substitute appearance of the campaign.