Luca de la Torre News: Assists equalizer Saturday

De la Torre assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew.

De la Torre's cross in the 69th minute set up Onni Valakari's header to tie the match at 1-1, his first goal contribution of the season. He also set season highs in chances created (three), crosses (five), accurate crosses (three) and corners (four). He played well on the defensive end too, winning two tackles, intercepting one pass, making one clearance and winning three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.