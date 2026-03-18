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Luca de la Torre News: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 7:27am

de la Torre is back in full training after clearing concussion protocol and should be available for Saturday's clash against the New York Red Bulls, according to Will Palaszczuk from wfnz.

de la Torre is back in full training after clearing concussion protocol, which caused him to miss the last match, and should be available for Saturday's clash against the New York Red Bulls. The midfielder started the first two matches of the season before coming off the bench in the following one, so his role in the team remains uncertain.

Luca de la Torre
Charlotte FC
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