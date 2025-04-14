Fantasy Soccer
Luca de la Torre headshot

Luca de la Torre News: Score equalizer before loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

De la Torre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Colorado Rapids.

De la Torre saw his first goal in two appearances Saturday, with the midfielder finding the back of the net in the 49th minute. This makes it two goals on the season for him, seeing three goal contributions in his eight appearances this season. He still has yet to miss a start this season, appearing in every single one of the club's contests.

Luca de la Torre
San Diego FC
