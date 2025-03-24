Luca de la Torre News: Scores first MLS goal

De la Torre scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created two chances, sent in seven crosses (two accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Austin.

De la Torre had another very productive display despite being on the losing side as he scored his team's lone goal in the 27th minute and got involved in many other dangerous plays. With a goal and an assist over his last two starts, the midfielder is finally producing as expected in his first MLS campaign.