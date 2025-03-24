Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luca de la Torre headshot

Luca de la Torre News: Scores first MLS goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

De la Torre scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created two chances, sent in seven crosses (two accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Austin.

De la Torre had another very productive display despite being on the losing side as he scored his team's lone goal in the 27th minute and got involved in many other dangerous plays. With a goal and an assist over his last two starts, the midfielder is finally producing as expected in his first MLS campaign.

Luca de la Torre
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now