De la Torre has found a new club and is remaining in MLS after a season with San Diego from Celta, as he is now permanently joining Charlotte after receiving the first right of refusal from San Diego. He was a lead component of their solid campaign last season, starting in 24 of his 34 appearances while recording five goals and one assist. He will have to fight to earn a role with Charlotte after all three starters in the midfield remained with the club, although his previous starting experience should open up a bigger role.