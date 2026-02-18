Luca Jaquez Injury: Available for Europa League

Jaquez (illness) is ready to play in Thursday's UEFA Europa League play-off clash with Celtic, with coach Sebastian Hoeness confirming his availability in press conference.

Jaquez has barely played in 2026 due to injuries and illness, but he could return for a few minutes in the European competition. In that case, the defender will challenge Jeff Chabot and Finn Jeltsch in the middle spots and could be trusted mainly for clearances if given meaningful time on the field.