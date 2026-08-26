Luca Jaquez Injury: Ruled out for Bundesliga opener

Jaquez (muscular) will remain unavailable for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich as he continues to be limited to partial team training, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness. "Jaquez has partially returned to training."

Jaquez has made progress in his recovery from a muscular issue by rejoining portions of team training, but he has yet to resume full sessions with his teammates. The center-back will therefore miss Friday's trip to Bayern Munich, with coach Sebastian Hoeness providing no specific timeline for his full return. His availability for the following fixtures will depend on when he is able to progress to unrestricted team training.