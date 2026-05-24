Luca Jaquez Injury: Suffers knee issue in Cup final

Jaquez was forced off around the hour mark of Saturday's DFB Pokal final 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich with an apparent knee injury, raising concerns over his World Cup participation with Switzerland, according to RTS.

Jaquez had been named in coach Murat Yakin's Switzerland squad for the 2026 World Cup ahead of the tournament, making the timing of the injury particularly worrying for both player and national team. No further details have been provided on the severity of the issue, and the club will await medical examinations before providing any clarity on the extent of the damage and its potential impact on his summer plans. Stuttgart will hope the issue proves minor enough to allow Jaquez to recover in time to represent Switzerland on the biggest stage this summer. Jaquez ends the season with Stuttgart contibuting one assist, 10 tackles, 14 interceptions and 61 clearances across 22 appearances (14 starts) in all competitions.