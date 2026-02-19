Luca Jaquez headshot

Luca Jaquez News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Jaquez (illness) made one clearance and one block as a substitute in Thursday's UEFA Europa League win over Celtic.

Jaquez was given 12 minutes on the pitch in Jeff Chabot's place against the Scottish side. The young defender is now an option alongside Chabot and Finn Jeltsch in the middle of the back line and could be a source of clearances when he's on the field. However, it's unlikely that Jaquez will take over a starting role right away.

Luca Jaquez
VfB Stuttgart
