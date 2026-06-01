Luca Jaquez News: Returns in friendly

Jaquez played 45 minutes in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Jordan, marking his return to action after the knee scare he suffered during the DFB Pokal final against Bayern Munich, confirming he is fit for Switzerland's World Cup campaign.

Jaquez had raised serious concerns when he was forced off during the cup final with an apparent knee injury, making his appearance against Jordan a significant relief for coach Murat Yakin heading into the tournament. The Stuttgart defender ended the club season with one assist, 10 tackles, 14 interceptions and 61 clearances across 22 appearances (14 starts) in all competitions, and will now look to build on his return to fitness ahead of Switzerland's World Cup opener.