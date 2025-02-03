Luca Jaquez News: Signs with Stuttgart

Jaquez has joined Stuttgart from Swiss side Luzern on a contract until 2029, the club announced. "In Luca Jaquez, we've gained another option for our central defense. Despite his young age, Luca has played an impressive number of games at senior level. We're confident he'll be able to help us immediately while also taking further steps in his development in his new environment," said Fabian Wohlgemuth, board member.

Jaquez is a 21-year-old Swiss-Dominican center-back standing at 1.87m. He made his Swiss Super League debut for FC Luzern in January 2022 and has since made 60 appearances, scoring three goals. Jaquez has earned ten caps for Switzerland at youth level and is now a regular in the Under-21 squad. He will provide quality depth in central defense after Anthony Rouault's permanent move to Rennes.