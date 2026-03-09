Luca Kerber News: Bags brace in return

Kerber scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Hoffenheim.

Kerber, who did not appear in any of the last five matches for undisclosed reasons, found himself in the starting XI for just the fifth time this season Saturday. He made his presence felt as he scored a pair of goals (both assisted by Hennes Behrens) which marked his first two goal contributions of the season. The brace came on his only two shots in the match. He also made three clearances and won two tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.