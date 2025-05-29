Luca Kerber News: Largely bench option

Kerber scored twice in 23 appearances (seven starts) in his first season in the Bundesliga.

Kerber was brought in to Heidenheim as a depth option and he did well in that role for the most part. He was inefficient in his minutes and struggled for impact. The midfielder spent the back half of the season on the bench, where he went unused occasionally. His output on the pitch was limited, though he could compete for a larger role with some loan departures.