Luca Koleosho headshot

Luca Koleosho News: Another goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Koleosho scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Brest.

In recent games, Kolesho has proven to be one of Ligue 1's best reserves, backed by two goals across his last three appearances. Considering he has played in all but one of Paris FC's last 15 games, it would not be surprising if the team uses him twice more before the Ligue 1 season comes to a close. If so, Kolesho can be a goal-scoring threat, even with his limited upside in terms of game time.

Luca Koleosho
Paris FC
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