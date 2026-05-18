Luca Koleosho headshot

Luca Koleosho News: Delivers late assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Koleosho assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Koleosho entered the match in the second half for Willem Geubbels and immediately injected the pace and directness that proved decisive in the closing moments, outrunning Dro Fernandez on a stoppage-time counterattack after a PSG corner was cleared before squaring perfectly for Alimami Gory at the back post to complete the 2-1 comeback. The winger, who operates as a direct wide forward with explosive acceleration, needed only a few minutes on the pitch to produce the match-winning contribution. Koleosho finishes the Ligue 1 season with three goals and one assist across 16 appearances, consistently making an impact in limited minutes off the bench and ending the campaign as the decisive creative spark in Paris FC's biggest victory of the season.

Luca Koleosho
Paris FC
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