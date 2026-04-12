Luca Koleosho News: Scores one goal off bench

Koleosho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco.

Koleosho came on in the 65th minute of Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco and made an immediate impact, scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box just minutes after entering, while adding one key pass and one interception. The forward has held a rotational role since arriving in the winter transfer window and is expected to maintain that role through the end of the season, having scored two goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances.