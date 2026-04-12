Luca Koleosho headshot

Luca Koleosho News: Scores one goal off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Koleosho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco.

Koleosho came on in the 65th minute of Friday's 4-1 win over Monaco and made an immediate impact, scoring with a powerful strike from outside the box just minutes after entering, while adding one key pass and one interception. The forward has held a rotational role since arriving in the winter transfer window and is expected to maintain that role through the end of the season, having scored two goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances.

Luca Koleosho
Paris FC
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