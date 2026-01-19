Koleosho made his debut for Paris FC Sunday after joining the club on loan from Espanyol, subbing onto the pitch in the 67th minute for Alimami Gory. It did not take long for him to make an impact as he bagged the match-winning goal in the 78th minute off a Hamari Traore cross. It was the only shot he took in the match and he also recorded two inaccurate crosses in his 23 minutes off the bench. Given the massive impact he provided in his debut, he figures to be given more opportunities during the back half of this season.