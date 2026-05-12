Luca Langoni Injury: Dealing with lower body concern
Langoni is now a doubt for Wednesday's meeting with Nashville due to a lower body problem.
Langoni could miss some time with this issue, although it's still unclear if it's a serious injury. The Argentine forward has contributed in New England's attack, and his potential absence would be a new blow to the team. With Leonardo Campana (lower body) still out, Langoni's availability is particularly relevant as one of the few forward options New England has at full fitness.
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