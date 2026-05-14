Luca Langoni Injury: Still in day-to-day status

Langoni (lower body) has yet to complete his recovery, and his condition is being evaluated on a daily basis per manager Marko Mitrovic, Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer reports.

Langoni was excluded from his side's last league contest due to his injury, which prevented him from building on the momentum he gained by scoring a goal in his latest start on May 9. While he's facing a late test ahead of the next few matches, it remains to be seen when he'll be ready to get meaningful minutes again. His issue reduces an attacking depth that is also missing Leonardo Campana (lower body), with Dor David Turgeman and Griffin Yow taking on increased responsibilities in central and right-wing spots, respectively.