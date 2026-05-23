Luca Langoni News: Absent for personal reasons

Langoni was inactive in the weekend's match against Charlotte because he traveled to Argentina following a family issue, his club posted Saturday.

Langoni missed his side's final game before the World Cup break after scoring in each of his previous two MLS starts. The winger will aim to return when league activity resumes in July if he rejoins the squad and gets enough work in training by that time. He was in great form, tallying multiple shots and crosses in three straight contests. Peyton Miller filled in for him versus Charlotte, with Diego Fagundez added to the starting lineup on the left flank.