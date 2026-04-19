Luca Langoni headshot

Luca Langoni News: Assists in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Langoni assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus Crew.

Langoni set up Dor David Turgeman's header in the 54th minute, a goal which tied the match at 1-1. It marked his sixth assist of this young season, all of which have come in the last five matches. He also recorded a season-high nine crosses before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Diego Fagundez.

Luca Langoni
New England Revolution
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