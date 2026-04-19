Luca Langoni News: Assists in Saturday's win

Langoni assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win over Columbus Crew.

Langoni set up Dor David Turgeman's header in the 54th minute, a goal which tied the match at 1-1. It marked his sixth assist of this young season, all of which have come in the last five matches. He also recorded a season-high nine crosses before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Diego Fagundez.